Cops probing owner of Facebook post held in contempt of PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Police are investigating the owner of a Facebook account for allegedly posting insulting statements against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said an investigation into the owner of the Facebook account was made following his video posting on Aug 18.

“The operator of the Facebook account was called to the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), Prosecution and Legal Division (D5), Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department to have a statement taken yesterday (Monday) in the investigation.

“The investigation is conducted under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Shuhaily said the case is still at the investigation stage and the public is advised not to make any speculations or share wrong information that could disrupt the process or cause disharmony in the community.

Today’s media reported that a community activist questioned Anwar’s role in the conversion of a non-Muslim into Islam in Klang, Selangor recently and which led him to be called by police to make a statement.

Recently, a video clip of Anwar teaching a man to recite two ‘kalimah shahadah’ (Islamic declaration of faith) phrases went viral and attracted various reactions. – Bernama