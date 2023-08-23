Cops seek brothers in connection with violent attack of man in Matang

KUCHING (Aug 23): Police are looking for two brothers in connection with the violent attack on a man in Matang early Monday.

Acting Padawan police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement identified the pair as Affidi Jamani @ Adi, 34, and Suhaimi Jamani @ Pimping, 28.

“Both of them are wanted to assist in the investigation involving an assault of a victim that occurred at a premises in Matang at around 1am on Aug 21,” he said.

Police have so far arrested five men in connection with the attack, which was allegedly over a debt owed by the 30-year-old victim to one of the men.

A video of the attack went viral on social media before being taken down.

Lim said information on the whereabouts of the two brothers can be channelled to Padawan Criminal Investigation Division head ASP Sylvarius Gopog on 013-8637241 or investigating officer Insp Nyaum Ringkai on 016-6793703, or any police station.