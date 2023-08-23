Deputy law minister says govt will amend Sosma, repeal ‘not in the pipeline’

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 23): The federal government has no intention to repeal the controversial Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), Ramkarpal Singh said today.

Instead, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the government plans to introduce two amendments to the law, one of them being the issue of bail.

“We are looking at several aspects, the question on bail is the issue we are looking into now.

“There are two recommendations. However in our improvement of the Act, it will proceed in stages accordingly.

“Repeal is not in the pipeline,” he told reporters after flagging off a brisk walk in conjunction with Merdeka this month at the ministry here.

At present, Section 13 of Sosma only allows for bail if the offender facing a security offence is one who is below 18 years, a woman, sick or infirm person. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME