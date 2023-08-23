Dr Abd Rahman: Poisoning not ruled out as waterfront pigeons’ cause of death

KUCHING (Aug 23): Poisoning has not been ruled out as the cause of death of the 41 pigeons at Kuching Waterfront early this month, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication said samples taken from the carcasses had already been submitted to the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak and Department of Chemistry for analysis.

“Both departments have yet to release any official statement regarding the incident, although discussions have been made with those involved in the investigation,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after closing the ‘Ketua Masyarakat & Ketua Kaum Pantai Damai Leadership Seminar’ at a hotel here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, also said he was aware of speculations that the pigeons were deliberately fed food laced with poison.

“Whatever the case, I hope those who feed the pigeons at the waterfront will be careful so as not to accidentally give them food that may contain ingredients that could be poisonous to the birds,” he added.

The carcasses of the 41 pigeons were discovered on Aug 2 at the section of the waterfront near the Floating Mosque. The section is known for having a large flock of pigeons that are regularly fed by the public.

Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud had previously ruled out avian influenza, or bird flu, as the cause of the death.

He had also said that poisoning was the likely cause death.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Rahman said yesterday’s seminar discussed the aspect of integrity and the role of the Ombudsman Unit in the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

“We will be tabling the bill on the Integrity and Ombudsman Ordinance in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly sitting this November. Therefore, we took this opportunity to disclose this information earlier to the leaders in Pantai Damai.

“This was something new compared to the previous seminars that we have conducted,” he said.