Dr Rundi: Revamp farmers’ organisation for food security, better income

KUCHING (Aug 23): The Sarawak Farmers’ Organisation (SFO) needs to be revamped to contribute to food security and enable the real and genuine farmers to earn better incomes, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Saying that the SFO has a total 28 area farmers’ organisations (AFOs) under it, representing 170,000 members, the Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister noted that at most, 60 to 70 per cent of them are actually doing genuine farming.

“We need to have these actual genuine farmers so that we can transform (the industry). I think this is the best way for us to help those B40 and so on,” he said at a press conference to announce Sarawak AgroFest 2023 (SAF2023).

In view of that, he said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who is looking after SFO, is encouraged to see how the AFOs can be upgraded into real genuine farming associations.

He also said that while Sarawak is big in size with ample land, there are things to be considered such as the suitability of crops for certain types of soil and topography.

Besides that, he added, Sarawak has a stretch of coastline of almost 1,000 km where the fishing industry can be developed.

“The only way for us to transform is to get the private sector involvement as well as to get community participation,” he stressed.

He also said that the regional development agencies created by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg can also play their part by implementing projects that boost agriculture production,

“This is about helping farmers who are doing subsistence farming who will get nowhere if we don’t change their mindset,” he added.