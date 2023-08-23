Fire guts unit at Sibu’s Sg Bidut flat complex housing plywood factory workers

SIBU (Aug 23): A unit located on the third floor of a flat serving as the quarters for workers of a plywood factory in Sungai Bidut here was destroyed by fire today.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said a 12-member team from the Sungai Merah fire station was rushed to the scene after a distress call was received at 2.03pm.

“The building has 10 units on each floor but only one unit on the third floor was affected. When Bomba arrived, work to put out the fire had already been carried out by the factory’s firefighting squad,” he said in a statement.

Andy said Bomba proceeded to take over the operation and carried out overhaul works.

Checks were also carried out at adjacent units as well as those on the lower and upper floors to ensure no further risk of fire, he added.

On the affected unit, he said it was occupied by a family of four and was about 80 per cent damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, while the family losses have yet to be ascertained, he said.

No reports of injuries were received in the incident.