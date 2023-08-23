Hilmy Othman set to become new Kuching North Datuk Bandar

KUCHING (Aug 23): Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman has been chosen to become the new Kuching North Datuk Bandar, succeeding Datu Junaidi Reduan who is set to retire at the end of this month.

In announcing this, Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is minister in charge of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), said Hilmy will take his oath of office on Sept 1.

“I was informed by the Sarawak Premier that Datu Junaidi Reduan, the current DBKU Datuk Bandar, will be retiring at the end of his term this month.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Datu Junaidi for services rendered during his tenure as Datuk Bandar,” he told reporters after officiating at a seminar here yesterday.

In welcoming Hilmy’ appointment, Dr Abdul Rahman said the deputy mayor’s name was proposed during a previous Cabinet meeting.

“He (Hilmy) possesses leadership experience having served as councillor and holding the position of MBKS (Kuching South City Council) deputy mayor. His extensive background qualifies him for the role of DBKU’s new Datuk Bandar,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here and will be witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.