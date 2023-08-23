Interfaith council: Introduction of ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module in schools unconstitutional

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) today labelled the implementation of ‘Imam Al Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module at national schools by the Education Ministry as unconstitutional.

In a statement, the group said that the module espouses the complete Islamic system of life.

“The ‘Hadith’ is clearly part of the Religion of Islam. There appears to be no provision in our Federal Constitution (FC) that allows such Islamic teachings in National type schools. This may be carried out in Islamic Religious Schools.

“At the launch, the Ministry of Education Islamic Division Senior Deputy Director Omar Salleh stated that the 40 Hadith covered all aspects of life, including faith, morals, advice and communications. It could instill the fundamentals of religious understanding, in addition to instilling pure values of Islamic teachings,” MCCBCHST said.

The group pointed out that the Federal Constitution allows every person to practise their own religion and they can’t be instructed to take part in any religious act or worship other than their own.

“Article 3(1) of the FC which says “Islam is the religion of the Federation” only refers to Islamic rituals and ceremonies. It does not include Islam as an all-embracing concept as it is normally understood as a comprehensive system of life. Thus, as far as Islam’s public sphere is concerned it is limited to Schedule 9 List II, State List.

“Article 12(2) FC provides that ‘Every religious group has the right to establish and maintain institutions for the education of children in its own religion’. Thus, the 40 Hadith can be taught in Islamic religious schools but in National schools, it may be unconstitutional to do so.

“Further Article 12(3) FC provides that “No person shall be required to receive instruction in or take part in any ceremony or act of worship of a religion other than his own”. Thus, constitutional provision protects persons including students from taking instruction in any religion other than their own,” MCCBCHST said.

The council said the government and the education minister should act according to the FC which does not allow Islamic religion as a way of life to be introduced in national type schools.

“Malaysians were already clamouring in the past for the standard of education in schools to be improved. Instead of looking into this aspect, the ministry appears to want to embark on introducing ‘40 Hadith’ teaching into NationalSchools, amongst others.

“Thus, before any further steps are taken in the matter the ministry of education should consult the MCCBCHST as stakeholders in this matter. The National school must be a place where unity is promoted and not divisive policies introduced,” it said. – Malay Mail