Kindergarten teacher jailed for abusing boy in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: A kindergarten teacher was sentenced to a year’s jail and RM10,000 fine, in default, one year’s imprisonment after she admitted to physically abusing a four-year-old boy under her care.

Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan on Wednesday also ordered Melona Eva Ezwa Musah, 27, to be placed under a bond of good behaviour for two years after completing her jail sentence.

Melona had committed the offence at Tadika Srikandi Penampang between 9am and 10am on August 8 this year.

She was detained by the police after the four-year-old boy complained of being abused.

The boy’s parents went to the kindergarten and viewed the closed circuit television (CCTV) recording of the incident where they saw the caregiver assault their son.

Besides the report from the victim’s parents, the police also received reports from the kindergarten’s operator and the caregiver.