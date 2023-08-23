KTS Trading, Atlas Copco hold seminar on optimising compressed air systems for energy efficiency

KUCHING (Aug 23): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Atlas Copco since 1983, celebrated their enduring partnership with a seminar titled ‘Optimising Compressed Air System for Energy Efficiency’.

Held at the Pullman Hotel here yesterday, the event attracted 80 enthusiastic attendees representing various industrial sectors.

KTS Trading Industrial Products Division senior manager Ling Leong King said 2023 is momentous year for both KTS and Atlas Copco in that they are celebrating 40 years of longstanding partnership.

He added that Atlas Copco, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, has always been at the breakthrough of innovation in compressed air technology since its founding in 1873.

“Compressed air, often considered a vital utility in manufacturing and production facilities, demands a substantial amount of energy to produce.

“It takes a large amount of energy to produce compressed air. As a matter of fact, it is eight times more expensive than electricity. It is therefore vitally important to optimise the compressed air system to maximize energy efficiency,” he told reporters when met at the seminar.

Recognising this, Ling said KTS organised this seminar to educate their valued customers on optimising compressed air systems to enhance energy efficiency.

“KTS feels obliged to hold this event to share with its valued customers on the holistic approach to it,” he added.

The seminar featured two knowledgeable speakers from Atlas Copco Malaysia Sdn Bhd, namely regional technical manager Dominador Catayas and distributor aftermarket manager Gabriel Hii.

They delved into the innovations of compressed air equipment, the working principles of air compressors, piping, proper maintenance, and advanced services like AirNet, AirScan, Smartlink, and Air Optimiser.

“The event was a full-day seminar where the participants found it informative and insightful to help them manage their compressed air system to be in tip-top condition to optimise the energy efficiency,” Ling said.

For further information about Atlas Copco products and services, contact Chong Wei Hin (016-8705730) or any Atlas Copco branches in Sarawak and Sabah.