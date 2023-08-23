Kuching Festival 2023 breaks visitor-count records, says Mayor

KUCHING (Aug 23): The just-concluded Kuching Festival 2023 broke several records in the number of visitors over the 24-day celebration, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said this year’s festival saw a total of 1,113,744 visitors, breaking the one million target aimed by the council.

“This remarkable feat, along with the unprecedented attendance of 1.13 million visitors in 2022, surpassed the previous record of one million visitors in 2019, solidifying the festival’s status as a premier attraction in Sarawak calendar,” he told a press conference at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Building here yesterday.

He pointed out that the Kuching Festival also recorded almost 100,000 visitors on the second last day of the popular annual festival.

“On Aug 19, we recorded 93,986 visitors and prior to that we first broke our highest number of daily visitors on the ninth day of the festival with 81,058 visitors.

“Last year, our highest number of daily visitors was 80,000,” he said.

He said these achievements were made possible thanks to the support of the vendors, many of whom had embarked on new ventures where they showcased their creative products and contributed to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

“Kuching Festival played a pivotal role in nurturing young entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to exhibit their innovative offerings and empowering them to realise their potential.

“The festival’s success also owes much to the influencers, press and media whose extensive coverage and reports played a significant role in spreading the festive spirit across the community,” he said.

He also extended his appreciation to all participants who engaged in the festival’s diverse activities ranging from sport tournaments and cultural displays of folk dance, yuanji dance and traditional oriental music, to the Mayor’s Walk, Zumba dance, and the showcase of heritage and art through martial arts presentations.

Wee shared that the final night of the festival on Sunday (Aug 20) was graced by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing who explored the vibrant array of food stalls and cultural displays.

“One of the highlights of His Excellency’s visit was his engagement with the Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Kuching Booth.

“His interaction with participants at the booth not only showcased the cultural diversity of Kuching but also underscored the festival’s theme of fostering international connections and collaboration,” he said.

Also present to accompany Ouyang were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Wee, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, and Kuching Festival 2023 organising chairman Mok Chuang Ping.