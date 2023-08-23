Kuching police see increase in false reports between January and August

KUCHING (Aug 23): The district police here have seen an increase in false police reports after recording eight of such incidences between January to August this year, as compared to only four within the same period last year.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police investigations found that all of these false police reports have a common intention which is related to financial debt.

“Individuals who lodged these false police reports wanted to hide their financial difficulties and debt,” he said in a statement last night.

He disclosed that between Aug 9 and Aug 21, the district police here received three false police reports from different individuals aged between 31 and 34, claiming that their money and vehicles were stolen.

“Police who investigated the three cases later discovered that all of the reports were false,” said Ahsmon.

He said those who lodged a false police report can be charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both, upon conviction.

Ahsmon said it is wrong to lodge a false police report as it will paint a negative picture of the crime cases in Kuching.

“The police will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone who lodges such false police reports,” he added.