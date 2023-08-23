Man fined for slapping, shoving woman at Kuching bistro

KUCHING (Aug 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM800 in default one month in jail for slapping and shoving a female acquaintance at a bistro here last December.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Esmanto Salamat, 34, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the case facts, Esmanto slapped the 29-year-old victim and shoved her onto the bistro’s floor around 10.15pm on Dec 1.

It is said that the victim was having drinks with her friends at the premises when Esmanto suddenly approached her.

He slapped her right cheek and then shoved her, causing the woman to fall.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered injuries to her right cheek and body.

She filed a police report the following day.

Investigations later showed Esmanto was enraged because of a misunderstanding.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Esmanto was represented by lawyer Christopher Bada.