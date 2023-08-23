Mayor: MCC, DVSS putting in every effort to put rabies under control

MIRI (Aug 23): Miri City Council (MCC) and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) have been working on putting rabies under control through various efforts.

In stating this, Mayor Adam Yii told The Borneo Post yesterday that the council is currently actively carrying out operations all over Miri to control the population of stray dogs.

“As of Aug 21, a total of 547 operations have been carried out with a total of 744 strays being eliminated,” he said.

He added that MCC had also carried out a joint operation known as Ops Rabies, with DVSS between Aug 14 and 18, focusing on areas such as Bumiko, Hilltop, Taman Tunku, Tudan, Curtin Water, Kampung Senadin Jaya, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Muhibah, Marina, Times Square, UTC Miri, Morsjaya, Riam and Vista Perdana.

A total of 116 strays were eliminated over the five-day operation, he added.

Meanwhile, divisional veterinary officer Dr Sylmie Al-Harir told The Borneo Post that Kampung Narum, Marudi was declared as new rabies-infected area after one sample from a stray dog tested positive for the disease.

As for Miri, she revealed that awareness against rabies amongst pet owners was considerably good, based on observation from a mass vaccination programme held on Aug 19 and 20 at Taman Awam Miri.

A total of 1,547 dogs, involving 985 owners, were vaccinated during the programme, during which 433 dog licences and 293 microchips were issued.

It was also revealed by MCC that a similar programme will be organised in other locations.