MBKS offering 50 pct off on parking compounds from Aug 13 to Oct 31

KUCHING (Aug 23): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is offering 50 per cent discount on parking compounds from today (Aug 23) to Oct 31.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the campaign, held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence and Kuching City Day celebrations, is aimed at encouraging motorists to settle their parking compounds.

“Motorists or vehicle owners can check their compound and make payment at several locations during office hours.

“The payment can be made at the Payment Counter at MBKS Lobby, Jalan Padungan; Kuching City Parking System (KCPS) Office at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim or at any parking coupon booth,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said motorists can also access KCPS website at www.kcps.com.my to view or print the amount of their compounds via their car plate number.

“This initiative aims to promote compliance with parking regulations and encourage motorists to settle their compounds promptly.

“Failure to make payment during the campaign period may result in court action,” said Wee.