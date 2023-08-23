PAS is ‘Incredible Hulk’ while Bersatu just a passenger in Perikatan, says Umno’s Nur Jazlan

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Umno’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed likened PAS to the popular comic character The Incredible Hulk, who goes on a rampage when his emotions are triggered.

He said PAS, like the Hulk, will turn into a powerful green monster possessing a limitless degree of physical strength and lose all sense of sanity.

“Everything that passes in front of PAS will be trampled, stomped on and smashed to pieces,” he said in his latest post on his Facebook today.

The Umno supreme council member was drawing similarities between the popular Marvel Comic superhero-cum-humanoid and PAS, where its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) seems destined to be in second place.

Nur Jazlan cautioned that PAS has an obvious character flaw, similar to the Hulk’s alter ego in Dr Bruce Banner, who has dissociative identity disorder (DID).

“PAS leaders may generally seem pious and humble, but when they are triggered by positions, rank and power, they will change.

“They will use every opportunity to dominate every available post as much as possible, even if it means putting aside their main coalition partners in Bersatu,” he said.

Nur Jazlan gave an example of the recent incident in Kedah where it was reported that Bersatu assemblymen were only given three state executive councillor’s post, compared to five in the previous line-up.

He said PAS’ dominating character was not only seen in Kedah, but also in Kelantan and Terengganu where they controlled almost all of the state executive councillor’s posts.

“In the two East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, Bersatu was only given one state executive councillor post.

“This is because PAS considers themselves as the most powerful and most worthy party to dominate the state administrations as they won the most seats in the recent six state elections,” said Nur Jazlan.

The former deputy minister and parliamentarian added that the old PAS is completely different from the current party.

“PAS used to operate based on fisabilillah, but now they ask for a fee.

“PAS now works on the concept of “No money, No talk” and “Cash is King”. Just like how they had used the term against Umno before,” said Nur Jazlan, using the Islamic term signifying a charitable cause for Allah.

Nur Jazlan said it was the right move for Umno president (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and the party’s leadership to end their cooperation with the Islamist party in Muafakat Nasional (MN) and PN.

He said Umno could see through PAS’ cunning behaviour where they manipulate their political allies for their benefit.

“This shows that when PAS is in power, it can be difficult to predict their next move,” he said. – Malay Mail