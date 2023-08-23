PAS Sarawak calls for electricity subsidy to be extended

MIRI (Aug 23): The Sarawak government has been urged to continue subsidies of five to 25 per cent on electricity bills for domestic, commercial, and industrial users until the end of this year.

Sarawak PAS commissioner Jofri Jaraiee, who made the call, said the B40 and low-income group are burdened by high prices of essential goods while the current economic situation is still unstable.

He further said many electricity consumers in the state were complaining about receiving high power bills following the termination of 25 per cent subsidy recently.

“Many domestic users, especially the B40 group and those with no fixed income, complain about this problem. They really hope that the Sarawak government can pay attention and continue to subsidise electricity bills by 25 per cent for domestic consumers,” he said.

Jofri argued that continuing the subsidy should be possible as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had indicated that the state’s revenue this year would surpass that of 2022.

“According to him, Sarawak’s revenue will reach RM5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, while in 2022, the state’s income increased to almost RM12 billion, compared to RM7.62 billion in 2021.

“With this increase in revenue, Sarawakians should also be able to enjoy the benefits of subsidies, especially those with low income,” he said.

Jofri said PAS Sarawak is confident that the Sarawak government, with the increase in revenue, can afford to subsidise low-income groups to enable them to live a better life by lessening their financial burden.

On Aug 18, the Premier said the state government might extend its Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) electricity bill discount until December this year, should the state’s economy continue to improve.

Saying he would need to refer the matter to the State Financial Secretary (SFS) first, to know ‘whether we had the money or not’, he hinted that it might be extended until December this year if the economy remained stable.

The previous subsidy period ended in June.

According to Sarawak Energy Berhad, under BKSS 9.0 scheme, about 750,000 account holders from domestic, commercial and industrial sectors received discounts of five to 25 per cent off their electricity bills until June 30, 2023.

Domestic consumers have their electricity bills discounted by 25 per cent, while its 15 per cent for six commercial sectors including shopping malls and hospitality industry, 10 per cent for Industrial 11 & 12 and 5 per cent for Industrial 13.