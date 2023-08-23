Perak police chief: Klebang Aeon Mall evacuated over suspected bomb threat

IPOH (Aug 23): The Klebang Aeon Mall shopping centre here was evacuated today following a call believed to be that of a bomb threat.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, when contacted, confirmed having sent a police team, with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, to inspect the premises.

He said a worker at the premises received a call suspected to a bomb threat this evening.

Meanwhile, according to a mall employee who was identified only as Aishah, 20, the alarm was triggered at about 5.30pm and the staff and customers were ordered to evacuate the four-storey building.

She added that auxiliary police personnel also said that the mall would cease operations for today.

A Bernama survey of the location found the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) bomb disposal unit from the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters carrying out a thorough inspection of the location.

The premises had also been evacuated. – Bernama