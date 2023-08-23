PM Anwar: Perdana Fellow Programme enhances understanding of govt policies, work culture

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 23): The Perdana Fellow Programme gives exposure to youths to not only gain an understanding of the workings of leadership but also government work culture and policies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This exposure gives space (for fellows) to understand government policies and gain experience on its workings,” he said at the presentation of Perdana Fellows here today.

Coordinated by the Youth and Sports Ministry, the programme features 56 fellows who are attached to various government ministries from today until Dec 31.

Anwar said the fellows were selected based on their excellent performances to prepare them for possible leadership roles in the future.

In a statement, KBS said the 56 fellows had undergone an orientation programme from Aug 20 to 22 at the Institut Semarak Felda in Bangi.

“The selected fellows had to undergo a stringent selection process and the set orientation session for the purpose of exposure, especially concerning procedures and regulations that officers in the civil service need to observe,” the statement said.

The Perdana Fellow Programme is a mentoring and internship initiative aimed at producing dynamic and competitive youths who possess adequate knowledge of the country’s administrative system.

The participants gain direct guidance and experience from ministers through the attachment programme, with two fellows assigned to a minister and one to the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Graduate fellows each get a monthly allowance of RM2,000 while undergraduates receive RM1,000.

A total of 763 fellows have participated in the programme since it was introduced in 2013.

Also present at the presentation ceremony were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, other Cabinet members including Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. – Bernama