Premier: Sarawak’s unity, harmony enable political, economic stability

KUCHING (Aug 23): Sarawak’s unique cultural environment has enabled all ethnic groups and races in the state to maintain a tradition of unity and harmony for a long time, resulting in political stability in the state.

In saying this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said unity and harmony breed political and economic stability.

“Thus our stable government can focus on formulating fair and enlightened policies, including setting up funds for the development of various religious beliefs under Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) allocate funds to support schools of various origins, cultivate human resources, keep up with the cutting-edge trends of technology and modern science, actively promote the digital economy, update green industries, explore sustainable new green energy, modernize our agriculture sector, and establish The Sarawak Sovereign Fund to accumulates wealth and resources for future generations,” he said.

Abang Johari’s text speech was read by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during the Teo Khiaw Club 102nd Anniversary dinner at a restaurant here on Aug 19.

The dinner was also held to mark the Sarawak 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Abang Johari said the excellent policies are for the benefit of the people, as from the fruitful results of Sarawak’s independence for 60 years.

“It is also an excellent display to the World of Sarawak’s success and pride,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government is working hard to lead Sarawak to become an advanced state in the country by 2030, and therefore it needs the active cooperation of non-governmental organizations in order to achieve the target more effectively.

At the same time, the Teo Khiaw Club is an active historical organization that has been active for more than a hundred years, he added.

He said the club had witnessed the change of government in Sarawak, and the stages of social and economic development in each different period.

The Teochew people also attach great importance to education and trade which have contributed to the development of our State and the growth of the social economy and education with great emphasis on good humanities and morality, said Abang Johari, adding evidence can be found in the history of their charitable organizations, temples and educational units.

For the record this century-old Teo Khiaw Club has been awarded the certificate of honour by the Registrar of Societies as the oldest and active registered association in the State.

Also among those attending the dinner were teachers and students from the China Hanshan Normal University.

Event Organising Chairman, Councillor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, said the Teo Khiaw Club is also famous for its Teochew Orchestra with its big drums that have also evolved into playing modern Malay songs and also all the traditional Teochew music and songs.

“This year’s event is special as we have special visitors, 10 final year degree students and their Lecturer from Hansan Normal University, Teochew China. This was arranged in 2019 with the support of our Premier, YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as a student exchange programme and to promote ‘People to People’ interaction with China.

“However we have to wait till today for this to happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very grateful that we are all safe and healthy to carry out this programme tonight. I am very sure you all will enjoy the music performance,” he said.

Kiang Chiok said the Premier had agreed to support this student exchange as it is very important to continue our bamboo network with China, and with Sarawakian Chinese descent having their link to China through their ancestral village, and it will be good for business, education and relationships with China

Now that China has started to open up their border from Covid-19 pandemic restrictions with the rest of the world, he said it’s timely that Sarawak resumes relationship with China be it ‘Government to Government’, or ‘Business to Business’ or ‘People to People’ so that all can continue with their win-win relationship for the betterment of the people of both countries.

Teo Khiaw Club chairman Sim Siang Boon said the club, registered in 1921 and has a history of 102 years, is inseparable from the origin of the Teochew Association in Kuching.

“In history, although a hundred years is just a moment, the important thing is how to continue to implement the vitality of this time and space, which depends on the life color endowed by our traditional cultural customs.

“Today’s Malaysian Chinese Teochew citizens are no longer overseas Chinese. The reason why we keep the original name is to preserve the historical traces. After all, it represents the history that Kuching Teochew people have gone through,” he said.

Siang Boon said over the past hundred years, the Teo Khiaw Club has always been consistent.

“It continues to carry forward and inherit the music, culture and art of Teochew.”

He said since 2005, the Teo Khiaw Club had organized the annual visit to ancestral village in Shantou, China students exchange for the winter and summer camps, for cultural root-seeking, learning and visits, those events received enthusiastic responses from the children of Teochew villagers and Chinese teenagers in Sarawak.

At the same time, he added, through the online network and the relevant units of the hometown, the interactive fellowship and exchange of Chinese traditional festivals and the promotion of online learning of Teochew language have been received enthusiastically.

“Although the Teochew Club is a regional organization, as a member of the Chinese community, we should always pay attention to the political situation and development in the country and Sarawak. We deeply regret and worry about the political, racial, religious, economic and social issues and disputes caused by the 812 six-state elections in West Malaysia that have directly impacted the Chinese community and Chinese citizens. We expect the coalition of political parties to sit down and negotiate properly after the election to properly deal with political, racial, religious and economic issues.

“We also hope that the unity government will recruit economic professionals of all races, revitalize the national economy, equitably cultivate talents of all races, equitably distribute national resources, and make Malaysia great again,” he said.