Premier: S’wak looks to Sweden to convert waste into energy

KUCHING (Aug 23): Sarawak will collaborate with Sweden in the development of waste-to-energy (WTE) management, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Sweden is very advanced in WTE management and could assist in finding a sustainable solution to produce green energy from waste, he said after visiting the Swedish Energy Agency in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday.

He told the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) that Sweden has succeeded in managing solid waste better than other European countries through efficient policies.

“I am impressed with the country’s capability in WTE industry in which Sarawak also has almost similar resources.

“We should be able to emulate Sweden’s methodology in solid waste management,” he said.

Abang Johari said it is timely for Sarawak to take steps to improve solid waste management by producing renewable energy via WTE.

Among others in the Sarawak delegation to Sweden were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.