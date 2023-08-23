Sarawakians pay tribute to conservation expert Dr Patrick Devlin

KUCHING (Aug 23): Dr Patrick Devlin, who trained many Sarawakians in various aspects of conservation for many years, passed away in Christchurch, New Zealand on Aug 16 at the age of 86.

The honorary associate professor, who first came to Sarawak through a collaboration between Lincoln University and the Forest Department, conducted programmes such as the Park Management Training Programme and Conservation and Ecotourism Management Certificate.

He trained many park wardens and managers in Sarawak, as well as contributed to the development of the state’s journey in ecotourism.

Datu Aloysius J Dris, who was formerly Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer, called Devlin a true friend of Sarawak.

“He was wonderfully generous with his ideas, a wonderful academic who was generous with his experience, that’s how I see him. He was so passionate about conservation and willing to exchange views.

“He was very hands on and discussions with him were better than reading any book on the topic. He helped STB a lot in the development of serious professional tourism, particularly ecotourism and the Sarawak Tourism Master Plan,” Dris recalled.

He stressed that Devlin would not just be remembered for his professional contributions, but also his friendship.

“Many in forestry looked to him as a ‘father’. He was close to so many Sarawakians.

“He and his wife Maureen became wonderful friends of our family. They never missed calling whenever they were in town to catch up for dinner,” he said, adding that Devlin would be greatly missed.

Former Sarawak Forestry Corporation deputy chief executive officer Oswald Braken Tisen, also grew close to Devlin and his family, particularly when doing his Master’s degree at Lincoln University.

“My children were aged eight and 10 at the time. They still remember him and his wife fondly as godparents.

“Dr Pat was not just professional but made a difference personally in so many lives,” he shared.

Oswald pointed out that the rangers trained under the Lincoln Certificate Course graduated with the required skills and knowledge to professionally managed Sarawak’s Totally Protected Areas and Biodiversity.

“Most were recognised for their performance and had been assigned to key positions such as manager or park warden. We are very great full for the opportunity to be trained under LU (Lincoln University) and in particular the guidance and friendship shown by the team, especially Dr Pat,” he added.

Oswald also recalled that Devlin’s assigned Forest Department driver Peter Francis was so impressed by Devlin that he chose to name his son, who is now studying at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, after the training specialist.

A funeral service to celebrate Devlin’s life was held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church today.

There will also be a Memorial Service to pay tribute to Devlin’s professional legacy at Lincoln University tomorrow (Aug 24).