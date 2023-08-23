Serian can be turned into ‘mini New Zealand’ as envisioned by Abg Jo, says Sagah

SERIAN (Aug 23): Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn believes that Serian can be turned into a ‘mini New Zealand’ as envisioned by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development said what the Premier meant in his speech on July 15 was not about snow falling in Serian like the viraled edited photo of the town covered in snow.

“One of these days I can show you the meaning of ‘mini New Zealand’ but one of the easiest example I can give is we have many mountains in Serian like New Zealand. If in New Zealand they have many apples there, here we have many durians. It’s about the same,” he said at a dinner here last night.

As such, he pointed out that with proper strategies and approach, there can be many agriculture produces from Serian that can be exported to other countries.

He also said the same can be applied for livestock breeding, whereby meat and other related products can come from Serian.

“Whether we realise it or not, we also have fresh milk produced in Panchor here. Panchor is not in New Zealand, but our people can do it,” he added.

Sagah mentioned these at the welcoming dinner hosted by the Serian Division Bidayuh Community Leaders Association for the new Serian Resident Caroline Cleophas Joseph last night (Aug 22).

On another matter, Sagah said Caroline’s appointment as new Resident of Serian division was historic as this made her the ‘first Bidayuh lady in the world’ to be appointed to such post.

He believed that with her administrative and management ability, and with the support from local elected representatives and community leaders, they can work together to elevate Serian and to serve the people better.

“Now we can develop Serian in much more better way because we already have the Serian Masterplan being approved (by the Premier).

“On top of that we already have Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) to assist us in this matter,” he said.

Sagah, who is also GKCDA chairman, said the agency’s emphasis is on projects that benefit the people economically.

“I have told the YBs (elected representatives) in the GKCDA steering committee, if there is project that does not bring benefit in improving the people’s income, do not proceed with it.

“I do not want ‘glamour projects’. If in the future another person becomes the chairman of GKCDA, it is up to that person. But as long as I am the chairman, the projects proposed must bring economic benefits to the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caroline who spoke earlier hoped the support given by the local leaders to her predecessors will also be extended to her.

She expressed gratitude to the state government for the appointing her as the first Bidayuh lady appointed as a Resident.

Caroline, who is from Kampung Duras in Siburan, is the fifth Resident of Serian since the inception of Serian division in 2015.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Education) Datuk Amar Michael Manyin and the dinner organising chairman Temenggong Henry Bujang Sendan.