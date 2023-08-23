Sibu Municipal Council: Cleaning up after ritual burning required under permit conditions

SIBU (Aug 23): Individuals or groups carrying out burning of paper offerings are required to clean up the area at the end of the ritual, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He said this is among the conditions of the permit issued by the council for the burning ritual.

“SMC will be carrying out checks to ensure those performing the ritual have applied for a permit from the council, and to make sure they clean up after the ritual as required by the permit,” he said when contacted.

He said for now, SMC enforcement personnel are issuing warnings to those who fail to adhere to the permit conditions.

Izkandar said based on observations in previous years, the burnings are usually carried out at the Bukit Lima roundabout, Rajang Port Authority roundabout, the junction of Jalan Pahlawan and Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, and several other locations where road accidents tend to occur.

SMC in a recent press release had called on the public to apply for a permit to carry out the ritual burning in public areas.

This year’s Zhong Yuan Festival, or Hungry Ghost Festival, falls on Aug 30.