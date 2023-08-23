Surveyors lift Inter-Professional Games golf title for fourth time

KUCHING (Aug 23): The Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Sarawak emerged as the overall champion of the Inter-Professional Games (IPG) Golf Competition at the Kelab Golf Sarawak here on Sunday.

It was their fourth win in the tournament after previously winning it in 2009, 2011 and 2019.

RISM collected 419 points from the best six scores of its team members to receive a trophy and medals from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The surveyors were led by John Cheu and team members Terence Yap, Samuel Tiew, Jonathan Ngu, Lucas Lai, Lau Chai Seng, Bernard Kiu, Loh Ley Chuong, Sukman Said, Ismady Wahap, Stephen Kong, Freddie Chiam and Chieng Yu Tang.

In second and third placings were the Malaysian Institute of Engineers (MIA) and the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) who recorded scores of 450 points and 454 points respectively to collect medals.

Other teams who competed in the tournament were the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS), Malaysian Institute of Architects Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC), Institution of Engineers (IEM) and Combined Team.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Sim said this tournament was a platform for representatives of professional bodies to meet each other and strengthen relationships with each other.