S’wak CP: Motorists caught speeding during op ‘Saman Ekor’ to receive summons via mail

KUCHING (Aug 23): Those who were caught speeding by the police’s speed cameras ‘Tru Cam’ will be receiving their summon notice directly via registered mail, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

In a statement today, Mohd Azman said the ongoing operation dubbed “Saman Tembak Laju” or “Saman Ekor” was launched on Aug 21, which saw police throughout Sarawak being deployed with the Tru Cam cameras to catch speeders on the road.

“The main objective of this operation is to remind the public to always adhere to the traffic laws and also to decrease the number of road accidents,” he said.

He added that the Tru Cam cameras are used to record any drivers who have committed any traffic offences under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The summon notice, he said, will be sent via registered mail to the driver’s address according to their driving license.

He said any speeding offences is compoundable and can be paid at any district police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) office.

“Speeding is the main cause of road accidents in Sarawak and the top contributor to the rising number of road accidents in the state,” said Mohd Azman.

He also advised road users to always abide by the traffic laws, and warned that the police will not compromise with law breakers to ensure the safety of road users.