Uggah: Iban handicraft products should be registered with National Heritage Dept

KUCHING (Aug 23): Iban handicraft products should be registered with the National Heritage Department, to protect the copyrights of the Iban people, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, the purpose of national enlisting initiatives is also to protect and maintain a nation’s rich cultural history for future generations apart from celebrating its significance to national identity.

“Craft inventories are important for protecting cultural heritage and promoting artisanal traditions. It can also foster pride and understanding among residents.

“Craft inventories are significant because crafts reflect a culture’s history, values, and traditions. An inventory preserves these traditions for future generations,” he pointed out in his speech at the closing ceremony of a handicrafts making competition hosted by the Iban Women Charitable Trust (IWCT) at a hotel here today.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the need to produce the future and younger generation of entrepreneurs in the crafts making industry, he said that agencies such as the Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation and Sarawak Craft Council can help in the effort.

He said the two agencies can help by conducting more programmes for anyone interested in getting involved in the industry.

“We have two agencies like Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation and Sarawak Craft Council, which can continue to hold more of its Program Pembangunan Komuniti Kraft in the state.

“In this way, we can produce more young, new, and skilled entrepreneurs who will leverage on modern technology to produce products of international standard.

“I understand that under the Program Pembangunan Kraft Komuniti, we have the Projek Pembangunan Kemahiran Komuniti (PPKK), the Projek Start Up, Projek Pembangunan Perintis Kemahiran (PPPK),” he said.

Apart from that, he told local youths interested to advance into the industry to note that the National Craft Institute has satellite campuses in Kuching and Betong which offer programmes at Persijilan Kemahiran Malaysia level.

Also present during the event were IWCT chairperson Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and other officials.