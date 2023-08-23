Varsity student in Kuching fined RM2,000 for drug possession

KUCHING (Aug 23): A university student was fined RM2,000 in default four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for possessing cannabis.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali made the ruling after the accused, Muhammad Aliff Ramlee, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

According to the charge, Muhammad Aliff was arrested at Kuching International Airport around 8pm on May 2, this year after a packet of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis was found in his possession.

The accused was later handed over to the police for further action.

The seized item was sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for analysis and was confirmed to contain 3.56g of cannabis.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Roland Thomas.