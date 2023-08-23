Wee: Nurse bitten after dog wanders into clinic

KUCHING (Aug 23): A nurse at a private clinic in Stutong here was bitten by a dog when it wandered into the clinic around noon on Monday.

The incident was confirmed by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who told a press conference yesterday that the nurse was immediately sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

“It may sound funny but it is true. The stray dog went into the clinic where it bit the nurse on her left leg and right hand.

“The incident occurred around 12pm at the clinic which is located around Stutong shophouse area,” he said.

He said the nurse has been treated and that her follow-up treatment would be on Aug 24.

“SGH has also informed the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) about the incident,” he added.

Wee said upon receiving news on this, a team from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) was deployed to the area where a stray dog was captured.

“We managed to find two strays but one ran into the nearby forest in the area while another was captured by us,” he said.

It is not known whether the captured dog was the same one who bit the nurse.

Wee said MBKS has been going on the ground on daily routine operations every Monday to Saturday to monitor and capture stray dogs found under the council’s jurisdiction.

“We will also work on Sunday in the event that there are urgent cases that require our assistance,” he said.

He also said that the council has been working closely with DVSS and respective divisional health offices (PKB) on bite cases.

“Once a case is reported, we have to rush to the area. We are doing the best we can,” he remarked.

In addition to the routine stray dog catching operation, he said MBKS has received quite a number of applications from the public who want to surrender their dogs of late.

“We will need The Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and those who are able to assist us on this matter.”

He, however, urged those who keep pets to be responsible pet owners and not to dump their pets when they no longer find them adorable or if their pet had fallen sick.

“If you are ready to own a pet, please make sure you take care of them throughout their lives.

“Please do not just dump or surrender them. That is not the way to treat pets. You must be ready before you can become a pet owner,” he stressed.