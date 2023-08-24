20 semi-finalists to battle for Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 final spots

KUCHING (Aug 24): The Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 semi-finals on Sept 2 will see 20 singers compete for a place in the finals.

Organising chairman Isa Lee said the event starting 9pm will be held at Langkau Arau Stutong.

“All the 20 semi-finalists will be coming. Some of them are from outside Kuching and they will be arriving on Sept 1,” he said.

The semi-finalists include American Ethan Hunt from Utah and Indonesian Diah Ananda from Kalimantan Barat.

Also in the semi-finals are Darren Jadriel Valentine (Lubok Antu), Owenniesherar Joe (Kuching), Gilbert Anie (Kuching), Raphel Edward (Kuching), Frank Edward (Sri Aman), and Harry Sugandi Rebak (Bintulu).

Others in the semi-finals are Mohd Rafiq (Sibu), Camaiellya Edward (Bintangor), Atira Venezia Nelson (Kuching), Alyscia Charlie (Kuching), Relesion Layang (Sri Aman), Nicholas Layang (Kota Samarahan), Sylvester Wilson (Kuching), Aventia Lee (Bau), Rovaldo Bong Rodney (Kuching), George (Bau), Gonzalo Olientia Suses (Bau), and Vannesa Wendy Joseph (Kuching).

They were chosen from over 60 singers who auditioned in June.

Isa said Langkau Arau Stutong was chosen as the venue to enable interested members of the public to watch the event while drinking and dining there.

“There are a lot of tables and seats there. This is to give a chance to people to watch the event without entrance fee. There are many parking spaces too.

“There will be a cute small stage for the semi-finalists to perform. I believe some popular local recording artistes will come too to give their support,” he said.

He explained for the semi-final, the contestants are required to sing classic Iban songs from the 1960s until 1990s, via minus-one karaoke.

As the semi-finalists come from various ethnic groups, Isa, who is also Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima) chairman, said this showed Iban music is well accepted by many, including those from outside the country.

He said 10 singers will be selected for the finals on Oct 28 at the Ecumenical Centre Hall, Jalan Stampin.

A total of 50 tables priced at RM700 each are available for the final, which will see finalists singing classic Iban songs backed by a live band.

“For the final, there will also be special appearances by invited singers. More details will be announced soon,” added Isa.

This year’s ‘Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban’ is the third edition after 2012 and 2016.

Winners Eisner Nala Jackson (2012) and Tony Rumpang (2016) have gone on to become successful recording artistes.