Activities galore as 10-day Daro Festival kicks off tomorrow

MUKAH (Aug 24): Exciting programmes have been lined up for the 10-day Daro Festival 2023 starting tomorrow until Sept 3.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said the festival is divided into nine categories, with 39 different events in total.

“Among them are stalls, arts and culture, tourism and education exhibitions, entrepreneurial development, sports and recreation, economic development, folk performances and more,” he said.

Safiee said the organiser is expecting around 95,000 visitors over the festival period.

“Members of the public are invited to join the many events at the festival,” he added.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate the closing of the festival on Sept 3.