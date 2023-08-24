Bonnie Bunyau breaks world record at Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championship (Video)

KUCHING (Aug 24): National para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin has once again showed spectacular strength after breaking the world record in the men’s over-72kg category at the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

He also earned a gold medal after lifting 231kg, breaking his own previous world record of 230kg set during the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The ongoing Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championship is held until Aug 30, with participation of 610 para powerlifters from 79 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

Bonnie, 24, won Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the sport in the men’s 72 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, breaking the Paralympic record in the process.

He then set a new Paralympic record of 228 kg and earned Malaysia’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics Games in powerlifting in 2021.

A few months later, he won the gold medal in his event at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.