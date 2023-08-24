Chong: Many agricultural landowners in S’wak still facing lease-renewal problems

KUCHING (Aug 24): Many owners of agricultural land with more than one dwelling house continue to face problems in renewing their land leases, claimed Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP in a statement yesterday said this is despite Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Deputy Premier, stating in the May sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) that owners of such land could have their leases renewed.

“The issue of land lease renewal has huge consequences to landowners. Upon expiry of a land lease, if the lease terms are not renewed by the government, the ownership of the land will revert to the government and the landowner will be left with nothing, and no compensation will be paid to the landowner who has lost his land,” he said.

The statement was issued following a meeting earlier between Chong and a representative of the Land and Survey Department Kuching Superintendent to discuss the matter.

According to Chong, certain landowners receive their land through inheritance from their parents or grandparents, and some acquire land to construct their primary residence which serves as their sole dwelling.

Additionally, some individuals purchase land as a means of safeguarding their savings against inflation, he pointed out.

“All these will come to nought if the lease term is not renewed. Some will lose their inheritance, some lose their only house to stay, some lose their savings for old age,” he said.

He said it is thus of utmost importance that there be security and certainty in land ownership for the people.

“Till such a time when the government adopts and implements the concept of automatic renewal of land leases, individual landowners will just have to suffer the inconvenience of applying for renewal and the anxiety of not knowing for certain whether their land leases can be renewed, or worst, if their application for renewal is rejected,” he said.

Previously, Chong had said that Awang Tengah in the May sitting of the DUN mentioned that under the new land lease renewal policy, agriculture land leases would be renewed so long as structures on the land are residential houses regardless of whether several units had been erected on a plot of agricultural land.