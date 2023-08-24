Dr Rundi: Sarawak has potential of become coconut, coconut-based products exporter

KUCHING (Aug 24): Sarawak can become a state that exports coconuts and coconut-based products if the crop is developed seriously, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said in 2022, the estimated area planted with coconuts in Sarawak was 12,105 hectares – in Samarahan, Mukah, Kuching and Betong – thus coconuts can be one of the commodities to be developed further in the coming years.

However, he added, in order to further increase coconut exports in addition to meeting local demand, at least 20,000 hectares of coconut plantation area is needed.

“During the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016 to 2020), the Department of Agriculture (DoA) Sarawak had developed 2,338 hectares of land for new coconut production.

“The move benefitted 1,939 households and conducted maintenance for 2,547 hectares of existing coconut farms which benefitted 1,944 households.

“From 2021 to 2022 (within 12th Malaysia Plan), DoA had developed 88.5 hectares of land for new coconut production which benefitted 66 households.

“DoA also conducted maintenance for 875 hectares of existing coconut farms which benefitted 712 households,” he said at a press conference at his office in Baitulmakmur 1 Building here today.

He also mentioned that in 2021, the state had exported RM4.5 million worth of coconuts and coconut-based products, most of them (92 per cent) to Peninsular Malaysia.

He said this shows that the coconut industry has the potential to contribute to making Sarawak a food exporter in 2030.

“In 2021, Sarawak imported RM2.09 million (worth) of coconuts and coconut-based products from foreign countries such as Thailand,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said his ministry is committed to transforming the agricultural sector into a progressive industry, able to generate high income for the farming community.

After the press conference, Dr Rundi witnessed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Sarawak DoA and Borneo Aromatic Coconut Sdn Bhd at his office.

He said Borneo Aromatic Coconut is one of the local industry players aiming to become the main coconut producer in Sarawak.

“Currently, the company said it planted 100 acres of pandan coconut in Trombol Telaga Air, a 25-acre pandan seed garden in Matang.

“They have another 20 acres of matag (Cocos nucifera) coconut seed garden in Matang and a 15-acre coconut nursery in Malihah.

“Through this MoU, both parties will take the necessary steps to cooperate and develop the coconut industry in Sarawak.

“I hope both parties will soon introduce initiatives that involve the participation of agriculture-based communities, especially in rural areas, to strengthen the current supply chain,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben, Sarawak DoA director Dominic Chunggat, Borneo Aromatic Coconut Sdn Bhd directors Simon Chang See Moon and Tony Yu Yuong Wee.