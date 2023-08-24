EC sets Oct 7 for Pelangai by-election

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 24): The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Oct 7 as polling day for the Pelangai state seat by-election in Pahang.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said nomination and early voting for the by-election have been fixed on Sept 23 and Oct 3 respectively.

He announced this at a press conference after chairing a special EC meeting at Menara SPR here today to decide the important dates related to the Pelangai state seat by-election.

The Pelangai state by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, who was killed in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam on Aug 17.

Apart from Johari, who was also Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, nine others died in the crash involving the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft. ― Bernama