Elderly Miri woman loses RM10,000 to welfare assistance, investment scam

MIRI (Aug 24): A woman in her 70s here was made RM10,000 poorer after she fell victim to a welfare assistance and investment scam.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement this afternoon said that the victim’s daughter had lodged a police report on the incident on Wednesday (Aug 23).

“According to the complainant, two unknown men had approached her mother at her home and offered welfare assistance and investment with high returns.

“The victim then gave away her documents such as her MyKad, bank card, some cash and jewelries estimated to be worth RM10,000 to the two men.

“She then went to the kitchen, and upon returning, the two men had run away with the cash and jewelries,” said Alexson.

He said the victim then realised that she had fallen victim to a scam.

Alexson called on the public to stay vigilant and cautious of any unknown individual offering welfare assistance or illegal investment that promised high returns.