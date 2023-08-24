Emboldened by Malay support in state polls, PN eyes upset in Johor by-election

MUAR (Aug 24): The shift in Malay voters’ loyalties could give Perikatan Nasional (PN) the impetus needed to win the Simpang Jeram state seat in the by-election next month, said a local leader of the coalition.

Bakri PN co-chairman Mahadzir Abu Said said the coalition’s candidate from PAS, consultant surgeon Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, would offer a tough challenge to Bakri Amanah division deputy chief Nazri Abdul Rahman, who will represent the unity pact of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN).

Still, Mahadzir conceded that numbers from the previous election appeared to favour the PH-BN candidate, as their combined votes accounted for nearly seven in every 10 votes cast in state election last year.

“However, the current political situation is difficult to predict and PN is taking advantage of the sentiment that we believe can swing to us based on the recent six state elections,” he said when contacted.

Mahadzir, who is also the Bakri Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division chief, said PN was very confident of making inroads into the seat, based on its results of the six state elections on Aug 12 that saw the coalition seizing dozens of seats from PH-BN including in mixed constituencies in Selangor and Penang.

The state elections also demonstrated that the transferability of votes between PH and BN was low, especially in the direction of the former.

Simpang Jeram is a state constituency under the Bakri federal seat in north Johor. It is a Malay majority seat with a significant Chinese voter population of over 43 per cent.

“Despite a difference of about 3,000 voters between the Chinese community and the Malays, it can be difficult to predict their choice,” Mahadzir, said.

“Our priority now is to uphold the rights of the Malay community, their religion and the country, without excluding other races.”

Mahadzir added that the PN parties of Bersatu, PAS, and Gerakan will work closely to put up a strong fight for the election.

PN already has a strategy in mind for the campaign that will begin after nominations on Saturday, he added.

“PN is expected to focus on several areas, especially matters related to the welfare and infrastructure for the Simpang Jeram community, throughout the campaign,” he said.

In the last Johor state election, PH successfully defended the state seat when the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub won with a majority of 2,389 votes over the PN candidate then, Zarul Salleh. BN’s Datuk Lokman Md Don came in third.

Former rivals PH and BN are now allied, having joined forces after the 15th general election last year to deny PN control of the federal government.

The Election Commission has fixed nomination day for both the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections for August 26 and polling for September 9, while early voting on September 5.

The two by-elections were called after Salahuddin, who was the incumbent for both seats, died on July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

Salahuddin was Amanah deputy president and the domestic trade and cost of living minister. — Malay Mail