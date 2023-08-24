Fatimah: Sarawak will be data-driven in facing looming ageing population

MIRI (Aug 24): Coming up with the right mechanism to incorporate social inclusivity and security into its looming ageing population would be the way forward for Sarawak, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Acknowledging the multi-faceted challenges faced, the ministry is banking on the comprehensive research findings of a consortium of three universities and feedback from the stakeholders on the needs and challenges of the evolving demographics and ageing population in Sarawak.

Sarawak is predicted to be an ageing state by 2028, ahead of other states in Malaysia which are projected to reach that status by 2030.

“Our social wellbeing index research previously involved only 24 out of the 45 districts but the research by the consortium of three universities will be comprehensive and cover every district when it concludes in March 2024,” she said in reply to a participant’s query on different needs and profiles of the diverse communities in Sarawak.

Agreeing with community leader Pemanca Dr Ali Mudin, she said the different ethnicities, geo-locations, settings and community background elicit different expectations and demands in the society, and a comprehensive research is the way to get the correct picture.

Her ministry is now focussing on a data-driven approach in drawing up effective strategies and plans to face and raise awareness of the challenges, she said.

The minister commended the participants for their active participation in providing feedback and discussion at the Miri leg of the forum on ageing population attended by community and political leaders, NGOs and others.

The forum served as a crucial space to discuss and navigate the challenges posed and feasible ideas will be presented to the state cabinet for implementation.

Among the issues and challenges ahead are ageing population-friendly infrastructure and facilities, healthcare, social security including elderly poverty and other issues which had already been experienced by other countries.

The ministry has visited the Netherlands, Sweden and Singapore as part of its preparations for an ageing population, through identifying the necessary steps that should be undertaken.

Fatimah said the visits were fruitful and the lessons learned included the possibility of incorporating the concept of Sweden’s inclusive pension system which also included general pension for the private sector.

“This general pension is linked to insurance and perhaps, we can consider tweaking it to find a suitable mechanism for Sarawak,” she added.