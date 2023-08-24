Groups come together in Kuching to offer free prosthetic limbs to needy

KUCHING (Aug 24): Individuals who are in need of artificial limbs are encouraged to register for the free prosthetic limbs programme organised by Persatuan Pengajian Sadhu Vaswani, Yayasan Peduli Tuna Daksa, Jakarta, and The Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The programme, led by Datuk Ibrahim Baki in collaboration with Che Hui Khor Kuching and Ming Ya Shan Ge, Jakarta, aims to provide a total of 250 free artificial limbs to those in need.

As of yesterday, 115 to 120 people have already benefited from the free prosthetic limbs programme.

People who require artificial limbs are encouraged to contact Azmi Hipni (016-5723706), Karishma Shankar Asnani (019-8570773), Salinah Mohamad Salleh (019-8182560), and Zaidi Sirat (013-8123553), for registration.

Additionally, they can also visit Satok service centre at No. 36, Jalan Kulas, 93400 Kuching, or contact its office at 082-354322/354323/233294, or email them at [email protected].

During a press conference, Ibrahim stated that 33 new individuals had come in for measurements for their artificial limbs yesterday and they are expected to receive the limbs in two to three months for fitting.

“On May 28, the first phase of the programme was for the artificial limbs measurement and today, they came back after three months to bring the artificial limbs back from Jakarta here for fitting.

“They (the programme) will be moving to other parts of Sarawak, I cannot announce (where) yet, but it would be somewhere in central and northern region, as they still have the allocation up for donation,” said the Satok assemblyman at the programme held at Bangunan Pertubuhan Anak Seni Bandarsah hall here yesterday.

He added that the programme is open to all, irrespective of culture, race or religion, as it also helps to promote integration among the people in Sarawak.

Apart from that, Ibrahim also yesterday handed over a fund of RM650,000 to Sarawak State Temple Association for the Gurdwara Sahib Kuching extension works and an amount of RM50,000 to Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Praise Valley Church for the church development.

The funds were given by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Meanwhile, Persatuan Pengajian Sadhu Vaswani chairman Datuk Pishu Murli Hassaram expressed gratitude for the whole donation amount from The Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which covered the cost of approximately RM1,000 per limb.

“This is a tripartite agreement between the organisations from Jakarta together with the churches, where we have worked together to arrange for 250 prosthetic limb allocations.

“There are some individuals who received more than one limb, and we don’t work on one person, but we work on the number of limbs we give out,” said Pishu.

He also hoped that after completing this project, they would move on to the next phase with funding from the government or churches, to extend the project to more areas in Sarawak.

“I can tell you it is a very nice feeling when you see these people walking again.

“We are very fortunate that Datuk Ibrahim Baki has given us good support from the branch and division, to help us extend the project to other parts of Sarawak.

“This is a unique cooperation between the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This is an example of how we can work together for the benefit of the society in the long run” said Pishu.