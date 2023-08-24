Incorporate integrity in innovation strategy, Len Talif tells forestry staff

MIRI (Aug 24): A balance of integrity and innovation helps ensure the relevance and sustainability of an organisation, said Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Speaking to the staff of Sarawak Forest Department (JHS) at JHS Integrity Day at Imperial Hotel here yesterday, Len Talif stressed on the importance of having the two core values in work culture.

“Integrity without innovation will not get one far, especially in today’s fast-moving age of technological advancement,” he said.

“With integrity, there should also be innovation. If there is only integrity without innovation, then you will not be creating new things and new approaches.

“For me, integrity is very important but it must go hand in hand with innovation, so that you can create new things and stay relevant (in a changing work environment),” he said, while calling for the civil servants to adopt and adapt to today’s technologies and demands in order not to be left behind.

“That is why we see many companies that are no longer efficient because they have not changed their work culture and still practises the ‘business as usual’ attitude.

“Thus, they cannot meet the current needs because the world is changing fast. Innovation is there, technology is there, you have to take advantage of it,” he said.

A sense of belonging in the workplace is also crucial, he added, as this will bring everyone on board to serve their department with sincerity and integrity, and be productive.

JHS director Datu Hamden Mohammad who also spoke at the event, meanwhile said that the department is heading towards achieving the MS ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification this year.

“JHS is among five government agencies selected by the ministry to obtain the ABMS Certificate through the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, Department of the Premier of Sarawak.

“The Forest Department Integrity and Audit Unit, meanwhile, is responsible for playing a role in the application process to obtain the certification,” he said.

“Sirim Malaysia will conduct an eligibility screening for the Department’s ABMS certification which is expected to take place this September,” Hamden said, while expressing hope that the department will receive the certification in recognition of its work management systems.

This, he added, was to accomplish JHS’s mission and vision to improve and boost the department’s image in sustainable forest management.