Jobless man in Kuching fined after filing false police report for insurance claim

KUCHING (Aug 24): A jobless man here was today fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for lodging a false police report to claim insurance.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Ho Seng Ching, 34, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

According to the case facts, Ho lodged a police report at the Tabuan Jaya police station around 9.30am on Aug 10 claiming that his vehicle had been stolen.

A police investigation found he had lodged a false report to make a vehicle insurance claim.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Ho was unrepresented by legal counsel.

In a separate courtroom, a 15-year-old was ordered to undergo a six-month peace bond for punching his classmate in the face and head around 3.15pm on Aug 18.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against the boy, who was charged under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mason also ordered the teenager to be released on a bond of RM500 with his father as surety.

According to the charge, the boy committed the crime at a boarding school here after being teased by the victim.

The victim suffered bruises to his left eye and pain on his head from the continuous blows.

A police report was lodged by the victim’s family, which led to the boy’s arrest.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the teenager was not represented by legal counsel.