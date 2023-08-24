Kuching Busking Festival set to enliven city

KUCHING (Aug 24): Busking and street art performances are set to enliven the city during the Kuching Busking Festival 2023 on Sept 15-17.

The festival is inspired by the well-known Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia.

Buskers participating in the event also stand a chance to win RM2,000, RM1,500, and RM1,000 for the top three spots in two categories.

Category A is for singers and musicians, while Category B is for dancers, artists, actors, storytellers, and other talented acts.

There is also a special People’s Choice category with a prize of RM500.

“It is an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to appreciate the multi-ethnic and cultural melting pot of which Sarawak is so richly endowed and blessed,” said festival music director Zaid Ahmad, who is an award-winning saxophonist, in a press release.

“I hope this festival will be turned into an annual festival and as a tourism product as well.”

Buskers are welcome to share their artistry and creativity but performances must comply with laws and guidelines – with no elements of politics, race, religion, and sex.

They must also adhere to locally accepted conduct, including dress code, with no nudity allowed.

The festival will start at 6pm, with preliminary rounds held on Sept 15 and 16 at Carpenter Street, Merdeka Plaza, and Main Bazaar, while the grand finale will be on Sept 17 at Plaza Merdeka starting 7.30pm.

All types of street performers including singers, musicians, dancers, and magicians can sign up for free at https://linktr.ee/kbfest.