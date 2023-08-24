Kuching HR supervisor loses RM980,000 to bitcoin scam

KUCHING (Aug 24): A human resource supervisor here was scammed of RM980,000 by a so-called bitcoin investment platform, which promised returns of between 20 and 50 per cent.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today that the victim, who is in his late 40s, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number offering him an investment opportunity.

“The victim was then given a link on Telegram and a username to start the investment on a given website,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the victim was then told to start investing, which saw him transfer a total of RM980,000 to 34 different bank accounts between last month and this month.

“The victim only realised that he was scammed after he did not receive any returns from the investment,” Mohd Azman said.

The police commissioner advised the public to only invest in investment platforms recognised by Bank Negara and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

He said those requiring financial and investment advice should only contact registered agents.

“Never click a link to download an Android Package Kit (APK) as we can never know if its safe or malicious,” he added.

Checks on companies or websites can be made via www.bnm.gov.my, or BNM Telelink on 1-300-885465 (Bank Negara Malaysia), or Securities Commission Malaysia on www.sc.com.my or 03-62048999.

“Contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if you are a victim of cyber scams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans) and if you’ve just made a money transfer to any of the suspects’ bank accounts or e-wallets,” he added.