Kuching recipients elated, thankful for free prosthetic limbs programme

KUCHING (Aug 24): A 17-year-old from Kampung Sungai Bedil here beamed with elation and hope after receiving artificial limbs from the free prosthetic limbs programme.

Muhammad Firdaus Irwandi tragically lost his right arm and the front part of his feet in a motorcycle accident while working a part-time job as a food delivery rider in March this year.

He said receiving the free artificial limbs marked a fresh chapter in his journey as a student who will be sitting for this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam while concurrently working on honing his ability to write with his left hand, which had added to the layer of challenges to his endeavours.

“Alhamdulillah, I am happy and truly grateful for the prosthetic limbs,” he told the press yesterday at the programme held at the Bangunan Pertubuhan Anak Seni Bandarsah hall here.

The programme was organised by Persatuan Pengajian Sadhu Vaswani, Yayasan Peduli Tuna Daksa, Jakarta, and The Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was led by Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki in collaboration with Che Hui Khor Kuching and Ming Ya Shan Ge, Jakarta.

The father of the teenager, Irwandi Zainuddin, was filled with joy as he watched his son receive the prosthetic limbs.

Evidently happy, he took the opportunity to express his heartfelt gratitude for the programme.

“This programme is great and should be continued as it is super beneficial for individuals who are in need like my son,” he said.

Meanwhile, another recipient, Suharto Shariff from Kampung No. 6 here, was also thankful and elated to receive a free prosthetic leg which he had not been able to afford to buy.

After falling into a hole, Suharto, who works as Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) enforcement officer, ended up losing his right leg due to an infection exacerbated by diabetes, which ultimately led to the need for amputation.

“Buying a prosthetic limb is costly. The cheapest I could obtain two years back was about RM5,000, but thankfully, I was assisted by a department in DBKU to be able to afford getting one.

“The one I received today would be my spare as I wouldn’t know when my old prosthetic leg will wear out in two or three years’ time,” he told the press.

He encouraged for the programme to be continued as it would be beneficial for disabled individuals who could not afford prosthetic limbs on their own.