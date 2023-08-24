Lo accuses employers of refusing salary disclosure in ads to hide offering grads minimum wage

KUCHING (Aug 24): Employers and business groups have been accused of refusing to disclose salaries in job advertisements to hide the fact they are giving graduates an RM1,500 starting salary.

In stating this, Labour Law Reform Coalition Sarawak representative Andrew Lo claimed employers’ objection to the proposal to disclose salaries offered in job vacancy advertisements only served to confirm that the current starting salary for graduates was indeed as low as minimum wage.

“Besides, some of their reasoning are self-contradictory and frilly self-serving. For example, just how it can be seen as employer data violation is beyond comprehension.

“Are they saying that displaying prices of goods at shops and business also violate their business information and discretion to set prices?” he asked in a press statement.

Lo said it is an employee’s inherent right to disclose his own salary if he so chooses or when required, such as applying for loans.

Therefore, it is amusing for business groups to claim that revealing salaries stifled competition, he said.

According to him, salary disclosure in job advertisements should increase competition and promote a free market.

Lo claimed what employers or business groups are really concerned about is salary disclosure would enable more competition, which they unwittingly admitted may cause wages to increase.

He said this could only mean they want to prevent jobseekers from shopping for the best offer.

“There is empirical evidence that the Malaysian wage level is below productivity and inflation.

“In the final analysis, revealing starting salaries is in line with our policy to increase wages to a level that is in line with our aspirations to be high income nation and that wages share of GDP is not at the miserable 32 per cent,” he added.

Lo was reacting to Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) president Christina Tee’s remarks when objecting to the proposal.

She had claimed such a policy would mean that wages become inflexible rather than being market driven.

Tee was quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying mandatory disclosure of salaries offered may lead to potential employees only focusing on highest-paying jobs and overlooking those that are a better fit.

She claimed it would give rise to wage inflation if companies constantly try to outbid each other in competition for talent.

Tee suggested that employers are also concerned that disclosing the salary offered in job advertisements could violate confidentiality requirements.

Recently, Berita Harian quoted Putra Business School MBA programme director Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff as saying that public and private sector employers should be required to disclose salary rates of jobs on offer to counter exploitation of graduates joining the job market.

Ahmed was responding to concerns raised recently by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli over the depreciating starting salary for new graduates, which has dropped to as low as RM1,500 a month, almost equivalent to that for unskilled workers.

RM1,500 is the Malaysian minimum wage threshold.