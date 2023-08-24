Ministry promises bigger, more exciting events at Sarawak Agrofest 2023

KUCHING (Aug 24): The Sarawak AgroFest 2023 (SAF2023) from Sept 22 to Oct 1 is expected to attract some 100,000 visitors from within and outside Sarawak, said Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, Dr Rundi said SAF is aimed to promote agriculture and agro-based industry by showcasing all the various components of this fast-growing industry.

The 10-day event, he said, provides a platform to attract higher investors’ interests and also to encourage the youth’s participation in the agriculture industry.

For this year’s SAF, the event would be held at Celebration Square, Jalan Stadium with more than 200 exhibitors from the agriculture industry, agencies, entrepreneurs, corporate and private sectors including international players.

“Just like when we visit MAHA (Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition) in Serdang, we can have a small MAHA here as well.

“This event is going to be an annual event, whereby we will try to inject something new and continue moving forward,” he said.

Citing ‘Industrialising for Sustainable Food Security and Commodities’ as its theme this year, Rundi remarked that SAF2023 is anchored on the three key pillars of sustainability namely social inclusivity, economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.

These three key pillars of sustainability, he added, were highlighted in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“To achieve the goals of food security and sustainability, we need to optimise the utilisation of resources through the adoption of digital technology, mechanisation and automation in agriculture sector,” he said.

The SAF2023, which is to be launched by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, will also host conference, exhibition and sales, investment and food promotions, as well as competition elements.

“There will also be various sections namely Agro Trade, AgroTech, AgroFresh, AgroInput, Smart Farming, Vet Zoo, Sarawak Kitchen and Pavilion.

“SAF2023 is hoped to create opportunities for agricultural stakeholders to establish networking, business matching and cooperation in order to enhance agricultural supply and value chain.

“It will also be the venue for product presentations, product launching, agro-product promotions, demonstration, competitions and the presentation of ‘Anugerah Peladang 2023’ award,” he noted.

During the 10-day event, visitors will also be entertained by a number of activities including local artist performances, ‘bermukun’ (traditional folk singing and dancing), lucky draws, cat show and horse riding activities.

A press release issued by the Ministry, meanwhile, said SAF 2023 promises to be bigger than the previous editions with a wider variety of products, services, and innovations on display.

It also will be an avenue for showcasing the most cutting-edge digital technology applications in agriculture, particularly smart farming technology.

The latest information on SAF 2023 can be found on its website – www.sarawak.agrofest.com.my or its official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Also present at the press conference were Rundi’s deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben and permanent secretary Sirai Daha.