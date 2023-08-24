Norway visit ‘a very fruitful trip’, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 24): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has highlighted positive outcomes from his visit to Norway recently after closely examining the workings of its sovereign wealth and pension funds.

In a statement today, he expressed his satisfaction, stating that his previous visit to Norway had borne the desired results.

Just over a year ago, Abang Johari undertook a visit to Norway to gain insights into the management of sovereign wealth funds.

This endeavour led to the subsequent establishment of the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund (SWFF) through an enacted ordinance.

“This is my second visit to Norway in 12 months and now our sovereign wealth fund is quite ready to start its operation,” he shared during a dinner in Bergen yesterday, hosted by Petros as part of his two-day working visit.

The dinner also saw Abang Johari disclosing that the SWFF Chairman and members of the Board of Guardians had been appointed, and expected to be operational by January 2024.

He also highlighted his objectives for the current visit to Norway, which was to learn the various aspects of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) business.

He emphasised that Sarawak is keen on understanding the formulation of an international protocol concerning the cross-border movement of captured carbon for storage, particularly when transported from its country of origin.

“CCS is new to Asia, and there is no international protocol to regulate the movement of captured carbon,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Abang Johari and members of his delegation visited a CCS facility and testing center in northern Norway.

He commented that the knowledge gained from these visits would significantly benefit Sarawak in advancing its CCS initiatives.

Reflecting on the visit, Abang Johari stated, “It’s a very fruitful trip.”

For the record, Sarawak is at the forefront of the CCS business in the Asian region that has seen industries in Korea giving their commitment to store captured carbon in depleted oil wells offshore Sarawak.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan who is also Minister for International Trade and Investment, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki, as well as heads of departments and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) accompanied Abang Johari during the visit.