Padawan cops seek person of interest in Matang eatery attack

KUCHING (Aug 24): Padawan police are looking for a person of interest to assist with the investigation of a recent attack at an eatery in Matang.

In a statement, acting Padawan police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong identified the man as Muhammad Aiman Yusri, whose last known address was Jalan Bungai Midin, Kampung Semerah Padi.

“Anybody who has information on Muhammad Aiman is to come forward and cooperate with us,” he said.

Lim said those with information on Muhammad Aiman’s whereabouts can call the district’s Criminal Investigation Department head ASP Sylvarius Gopog on 013-8637241 or case investigating officer Insp Nyaum Ringkai on 016-793703.

Information can also be channeled to the nearest police station.

Lim revealed that the victim, who is being treated at a hospital, is in stable condition.

On Aug 21, a 30-year-old male victim was violently attacked with a machete and hockey sticks after he was forced out of an eatery by a group of men.

In the 1am incident, one of the suspects accused the victim of owing them money.

The victim, who denied the accusation, was then attacked by the group.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 148 of the same Code for possessing weapons in a riot.

On Aug 22, police said five suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, while two brothers were called in to assist with the investigation.