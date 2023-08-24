Perak mall to resume operations today following suspected bomb threat

IPOH (Aug 24): The Klebang Aeon Mall will operate as usual from 10am today after getting a clearance from the authorities regarding the safety of the premises following a call that is believed to be a bomb threat earlier yesterday.

The Aeon Co. (M) Bhd management said this through a statement uploaded to its Facebook page last night.

“After the confirmation from the authorities regarding the safety of the premises, Aeon will resume its services. We will operate as usual tomorrow, Thursday (Aug 24) at 10am.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and continued support,” the statement added.

Yesterday evening, the shopping mall had to be evacuated following a call believed to be that of a bomb threat.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, when contacted, confirmed having sent a police team, with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, to inspect the premises. ― Bernama