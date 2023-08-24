Pet dog’s incessant barking saves Miri woman from potential cobra bite

MIRI (Aug 24): A pet dog proved to indeed be its owner’s best friend when its incessant barking saved her from potentially getting bitten by a cobra at home last night.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a call from the 46-year-old woman at 7.45pm.

A team was assigned to the house in Grand Park at 7.50pm.

“Upon arrival at the house at 7.58pm, the team led by Cpl (PA) Mohd Nashree Razali met with the woman, who related to them how she found the cobra.

“According to her, her pet dog’s incessant barking led to the discovery of the cobra coiled under her shoe rack,” APM said in a statement.

The team took nine minutes to capture the one-metre-long cobra.

The venomous reptile was later released into its natural habitat.

“The operation ended at 8.07pm,” added APM.